Eye On Illinois: Could higher ed network be used to address health and aging agency gaps?

At the end of the day, it all comes down to money.

This statement is so obvious that it might be worth suggesting my editors build into the page template a little gray box so every day readers can be reminded of the ultimate question: “How will we pay for it?”

Today’s column starts with that bottom line after about 30 minutes of switching between browser tabs to consider the implications of two Capitol News Illinois headlines:

One: “Providers say feds’ new rural health care grants to Illinois won’t cover Medicaid cuts”

Two: “Illinois higher education board seeks 4.6% budget increase for next fiscal year; Request comes as Pritzker announces cuts to current year’s budget”

While considering a commentary balancing those needs against each other in the context of the state budget – remember, public officials can consider many topics important, but they’re only allowed one top priority – my mind drifted away from fiscal fairness toward a different option: what about using one dollar to solve two problems?

Counting all four-year public schools and almost 50 community colleges, the state has a physical infrastructure presence geographically proximate to virtually its entire population. Some of those institutions already are important components of their local health care systems, but imagine a concerted effort to balance the importance of training future medical professionals with serving the needs of today’s population.

Supporting teaching hospitals and clinics spread across the state could address multiple needs. Heck, let’s pull in a recent Shaw Local headline from another tab still in the rotation: “As population ages, Illinois unveils plan to meet needs of older adults, caregivers; State’s over 65 population projected to grow 40% by 2035.”

A stated goal of “working together to create a state full of age-friendly cities, towns and communities,” said Department on Aging Director Mary Killough, would almost certainly incorporate the local college as a focal point. Perhaps that’s joining the band or choir, dining at a cafe run by culinary and hospitality students or getting blood pressure checks and vision screenings.

Yes, I’m the same writer who balks when lawmakers deputize public schools for tasks that don’t exactly square with the mission, like the wheels in motion to compel annual K-12 mental health screenings by the fall of 2027. But these wide-eyed ideas aren’t about adding tasks to overburdened staff so much as blending education with opportunity.

How will we pay for it? We probably won’t. And shouldn’t, given Illinois rarely attempts new solutions without preserving old structures of appointed and elected boards and commissions, forcing them to work together under new flowcharts (and paid administrators).

Yet as budget pressures mount, transformative ideas are welcome. Especially from those with the votes to turn goals into reality.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.