Eye On Illinois: A critical moment for people committed to feeding neighbors in need

Diane Doherty, executive director of the Illinois Hunger Coalition since 1996, died July 14. Twelve weeks later, the group announced it would cease operations, giving credit to leadership “marked by fierce advocacy and a deep belief in empowering communities most affected by hunger to lead the fight for solutions.

The Oct. 7 release quoted the Rev. Bill Vanecko, a priest who served as president of the IHC Board and led Doherty’s funeral mass: “Her vision, persistence and compassion created lasting change in Illinois and beyond. As we close this chapter, we honor her legacy by urging others to continue this essential work.”

Feeding the hungry is never unimportant, but charitable work garners added significance when public aid subsides. Consider Thursday’s report from WSIU-FM about U.S. Department of Agriculture informing all states the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will not be funded as of Nov. 1 unless Congress resolves its ongoing budget stalemate. In Illinois that means a loss of $350 million in monthly federal funding for 1.9 million residents.

Also on Oct. 7 the White House announced a shutdown plan of directing tariff revenues to sustaining the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, but advocates like Georgia Michelle, who leads the National WIC Association, remain concerned: “Families need long-term stability, not short-term uncertainty. We still don’t know how much funding this measure provides, how quickly states will receive it, or how long it will sustain operations. There is no substitute for Congress doing its job. WIC needs full-year funding, not just temporary lifelines.”

The IHC was more than just Diane Doherty, and the Coalition was far from alone in the fight against hunger in Illinois, a truth conveyed through the roster of the the Department of Human Services’ Commission to End Hunger (tinyurl.com/EndHungerIL) and the Coalition’s resources compendium (tinyurl.com/HungerBenefitsIL).

Still, Doherty’s death and the Coalition concluding in the shutdown’s shadow remind that people who care are essential to connecting those in need with the help available, importance that grows exponentially when the government withdraws.

Unfamiliar with your local food bank? Now is the time to learn how to help.

