Lovina’s Amish Kitchen: Another busy week for the Eichers

We have been enjoying the last few weeks of beautiful weather. It cools off at nighttime, making it great sleeping weather as well.

I canned more V-8 last week, but the garden season is slowing down. I have red beets yet to can into pickled beets. Also, another round of tomatoes that I will can into tomato chunks. Hopefully, I can make a big pot of vegetable soup to process into jars. That is always an easy meal when you are in a hurry and time is limited. I have lots of big bags of mixed vegetables left in the freezer from daughter Verena’s wedding, so that will be a good way to use those up as well.

Grandson Denzel, 3, spent the day with me on Friday while Dustin, Loretta, Byron, 2, and Kylie, 8 months, went to appointments. Denzel was so proud that he could be here alone. He sure was fun to have around. When Grandpa Joe came home, he ran out to greet him, chattering away. When Dustin and Loretta came back for him, Byron came running to hug Denzel. So sweet and precious.

Last week we were invited to the wedding of Alan and Brianna. We were unable to attend, but we wish them many happy, healthy years together. May God bless them richly. Alan is a co-worker of Joe at the metal and truss shop.

Yesterday our church had a council meeting (rule church) at our neighbors. Little 4-week-old Brooklyn made her first appearance in church. She did very well and seemed to love the singing. She is 7 pounds now, and little Sharlene (daughter of Susan and Ervin) weighs 10 pounds.

Tomorrow, daughter Elizabeth is hosting a Pampered Chef Shower for daughter Verena. It will be held in Verena’s “house.” It will be fun to have the babies both there. Niece Emma will probably be there with her baby, Micheal, as well. Last week, all my daughters spent a day at Verena’s to help her clean windows, etc., for the upcoming shower.

Sister Verena left on Saturday for Hamilton, Indiana, to spend some time with sister Liz and Levi. They are moving into their new house since they had their final inspection okayed. I am eager to see where they live now. One of these days, we might get around to going to see where it is. It is only over an hour from here, but life is so busy it seems.

After church services yesterday, Dustin, Loretta and children, Daniel, Lovina and baby Brooklyn, and Daniel Ray and Verena came here for popcorn. They ended up eating supper before heading for home. Kylie is crawling all over, so we had to make sure she doesn’t find any popcorn that was dropped on the floor. I remember so well when my children would start crawling that the first thing I did in the mornings before turning them loose was sweep the floors and make sure everything was childproof. It is so funny how they can spot the smallest crumb or toy on the floor.

Joe is driving our 2-year-old horse Jett, every night he gets a chance. He seems to be getting more used to all the different things beside the road. Joe likes to drive him on different roads to get him used to other areas. One night, a dog came running out, scaring Jett, and he dived into the ditch. Fortunately, it wasn’t a deep ditch and Joe could drive him out of it and back on the road. On Saturday, Joe drove him to daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s house for a longer ride. Cabbage is in abundance now, so I am sharing a delicious soup that calls for cabbage. For more pictures, go to my Facebook page, Lovina’s Amish Kitchen.

Until next week… God Bless!

Onion sets dry under the porch. (Lovina's Amish Kitchen)

Cabbage and Beef Soup

2 pounds ground beef, browned and drained

1 teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

4 celery stalks, chopped

1 medium head of cabbage, chopped

1 (32-ounce) can kidney beans, undrained

1 quart stewed tomatoes

1 quart tomato juice

4 teaspoons beef base

Fresh parsley

In an 8-quart kettle, brown ground beef, then drain. Add all remaining ingredients except parsley. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for one hour. Garnish with parsley.

• Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. Her three cookbooks, “The Cherished Table,” “The Essential Amish Cookbook” and “Amish Family Recipes,” are available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, P.O. Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply), or email questionsforlovina@gmail.com and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.