Rich Miller: Shooting of Minnesota legislators has worried Illinois lawmakers

I reached out last week to several members of the “19” – the Democratic House members who refused to vote to reelect House Speaker Michael Madigan in 2021, thereby forcing him into retirement.

I asked for their reaction to Madigan’s 90-month federal prison sentence handed down a few days earlier. Because it was a holiday (Father’s Day), I didn’t expect to hear much back.

But in talking with several members who didn’t want to be quoted, and some who were, their minds were clearly more focused on the still-unfolding events following the shootings of some Minnesota legislators than on their role years ago in ousting Madigan.

The alleged assassin of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her spouse, who also allegedly attempted to assassinate state Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse, reportedly created a “hit list” of numerous Minnesota Democratic state legislators as well as abortion rights advocates.

If you had any interaction with a state legislator since the shootings, you know this horrific crime has struck many of them at their very core.

More legislators than you may realize have received credible threats of violence or have been stalked. Most refuse to talk about it for the record, but those shootings showed what could’ve happened to them and what still may happen in the future. And the fact that family members also were targeted in Minnesota only makes things worse.

“I’ve found myself thinking less about Michael Madigan and more about another former speaker, Melissa Hortman, who I had the privilege of meeting through our work as Uniform Law Commissioners,” said “19” member state Rep. Dan Didech, D-Buffalo Grove, in response to my question about Madigan. “We should all aspire to serve and to be remembered like Speaker Hortman: ethically, impactfully and with a steady commitment to doing the right thing for as many people as possible.”

Didech went on to say, “As legislators, our good reputations are like a cup filled drop by drop, and can be emptied in a single moment. We owe it to our families, our constituents, and our state to one day leave office with our cups still full.”

Some “19” members managed to stick solely to the question at hand:

• State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, was a persistent thorn in Madigan’s side: “After so many years and so much turmoil, I am glad to see this chapter finally reach a conclusion, although I can’t celebrate anyone going into a prison system that doesn’t truly make people better. Speaker Madigan’s corruption caused real harm to the well-being of our communities, and I won’t forget his impact on my own life anytime soon, but we are moving on as a state. Both chambers have new leaders and they’re charting their own courses forward. I’m looking forward to the progress we can make together now that this painful period has reached its conclusion.”

• Former state Rep. Deb Conroy, who now is the DuPage County Board Chair and who had to deal with threats of violence when she was a legislator about a bill she sponsored: “Nineteen legislators took a stand individually and stood together for what they felt was the right thing to do for the future of our party and the state of Illinois. It was often a difficult road. Members turned against members and caucuses chose sides. My hope is we can turn the page and move forward united in our democratic values.”

• State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego: “I had no idea back then what the outcome would be. In the end, due process was afforded to former Speaker Madigan, the jury made its ruling and the Judge rendered the sentence. It is an unfortunate end to his legacy and legislative tenure, and a difficult situation for his wife, Shirley and his family. However, as elected officials, we need to continue to strive to repair the damage to the public trust and strive to ensure we are held to the highest ethical standard.”

• State Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin: “The sentencing of former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan underscores a fundamental American principle: no one is above the law. I was one of the 19 House Democrats who chose not to support Speaker Madigan’s reelection in 2021. That decision was rooted in my belief that elected officials must be held to the highest ethical standards, and that real reform starts with leadership. As a state legislator, I remain steadfast in my commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity. The people of Illinois deserve a government at all levels that works for them – not for entrenched power or political gain.”

• Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.