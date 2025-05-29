VIEWS: Public transit can’t wait: Illinois must act by May 31

Illinois is facing a crossroads when it comes to public transit. As the Illinois General Assembly approaches the critical May 31 deadline to secure funding for its public transit system, let’s be clear that this is not a light switch that can be turned off and on with ease. It is a complex, interwoven system that, if dismantled, could permanently damage our state’s economy and the daily lives of Illinoisans.

Public transportation is a lifeline for millions, from nurses getting to work to college students heading to the baseball game. It connects people to jobs, education, health care, recreation, and essential services. For those without alternative means of travel, it is the only option. The network of buses, trains and transit workers is a delicate ecosystem that requires consistent support and maintenance to operate.

As labor activists, we are deeply concerned by recent suggestions that the legislature would withhold transit funding until we see improvements. This kind of thinking will punish millions of working people who benefit from a robust transit system, without any real consequences for the bureaucrats at the top, whom those statements are intended to scare.

If we allow our transit systems to teeter over the edge of financial instability, we need to ask ourselves about the broader message we are sending to Illinoisans. When we talk about transit, we are talking about people’s lives. We are talking about the ability to get to and from work and put food on the table.

If the legislature fails to act by May 31, the consequences will be dire. Service reductions, layoffs, and infrastructure collapse are not just temporary setbacks; they could result in long-term, systemic damage that would require exponentially more funding and time to rectify.

The ripple effect of inaction will be a costly one. Imagine a scenario where, on May 31, no action is taken. Not only will we see immediate service disruptions and potential job losses among transit workers, but our state’s economy will take a devastating hit. Illinoisans who form the backbone of our hospitality, health care, retail, construction and other key industries will be left stranded. Service at hotels, stadiums and convention centers will suffer if cooks, housekeepers, servers and dishwashers can’t get to work. Our world-renowned arts and performance venues could be affected if the actors, musicians, directors and audience members alike can’t rely on public transit. If health care professionals don’t have access to buses and trains, hospitals and medical facilities will suffer.

Those with lower incomes who cannot afford a car or are unable to drive will be forced to rely on more expensive and more polluting modes of transit like Uber or Lyft, substantially raising their costs while failing to compensate drivers fairly, especially compared to transit’s unionized workforce.

Congestion for cars will surge as approximately one million daily transit users are forced to find other means of transportation. Businesses will suffer as employees struggle to reach their workplaces, impacting employees and customers alike.

Moreover, the environmental benefits of public transit – reduced emissions and decreased reliance on personal vehicles – will be nullified, compounding climate challenges.

Some have argued that public transit service boards should be punished for inefficiencies. While we share frustrations over the slow pace of reform, we cannot ignore the reality: The price of inaction will be paid by everyday Illinoisans.

Illinois is still paying the price for its previous reputation of fiscal mismanagement – years of “kicking the can down the road” that torpedoed our credit rating. We now have an opportunity to lead with clarity, vision and courage. Instead of triggering a cycle of decline that will be far more expensive to reverse, we can act now to prevent collapse altogether.

The Illinois General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker must act now to prevent this impending crisis. Investing in public transportation is investing in the future of Illinois. It is a commitment to economic viability, sustainability and social equity.

Illinois can show the nation that public transit is not a luxury – it is a critical service that deserves unwavering support. We cannot afford to “flip a switch” and expect to turn it back on at a moment’s notice.

The time for action is now.

• John A. Costa is international president of Amalgamated Transit Union. Frederick D. Redmond is AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer. Eric Dean is international president of Iron Workers Union. Karen Kent is president of UNITE HERE, Local 1.