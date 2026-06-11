Coroner confirms 8-year-old Crystal Lake boy died Saturday; investigation ongoing

The death of an 8-year-old boy is under investigation by the McHenry County Coroner, the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services and Crystal Lake police.

The coroner’s office was notified by Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday regarding the death of an 8-year-old boy, according to a news release sent Thursday from the coroner’s office.

“The child was transported from Crystal Lake to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” the coroner said.

The boy had been taken to the hospital from a home along McHenry Avenue.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and results from a toxicology test are currently pending. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The release said the coroner is working “collaboratively” with police and the hospital.

On Wednesday, officials from DCFS and the police confirmed a child had died Saturday but declined to provide any further information.