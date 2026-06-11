Plainfield Township man pleads guilty to 2019 drug-induced homicide

A Plainfield Township man has pleaded guilty to the 2019 drug-induced homicide of a 26-year-old man.

On Monday, Dakota Smith, 34, was sentenced to serve 75% of a 6.5-year prison sentence for the drug-induced homicide of Edward Strysik on March 6, 2019, court records show.

Smith was also sentenced to serve 50% of a three-year prison sentence for possessing heroin in 2021.

Smith was given credit for time served while on home confinement in both cases. He had been on pretrial release after posting cash bail. In 2023, cash bail was abolished under the SAFE-T Act.

Smith and Strysik had known each other for years and Strysik had asked Smith for heroin, according to a court filing from Will County prosecutors.

Smith gave Strysik a substance that later tested positive for fentanyl after Strysik was found dead, prosecutors said.

The drug-induced homicide case was filed against Smith in 2022 following an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith is required to pay $100, which is the street value of the fentanyl seized by the sheriff’s office. He owes more than $4,800 in fines and fees.

Court records primarily list Smith’s address in an area that is outside Joliet city limits but within Plainfield Township. Records also list him having an address in Bourbonnais.