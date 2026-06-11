Officials break ground on $400M project to bring Lake Michigan water to Oswego, Yorkville and Montgomery

Officials on June 10, 2026, participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at Oswego East High School for a 30-mile, nearly $400 million transmission main extension to provide Lake Michigan water to Oswego, Yorkville and Montgomery. (Eric Schelkopf)

Work continues to move forward on a project to ensure that Oswego, Yorkville and Montgomery will have a sufficient supply of drinking water for years to come as the area continues to grow.

Their current water source, the Ironton‑Galesville deep sandstone aquifer, will be unable to meet projected demand as early as 2050, with some Oswego wells at risk as early as 2033.

On June 10, officials participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at Oswego East High School for a 30-mile, nearly $400 million Lake Michigan transmission main extension to provide Lake Michigan water to the three communities.

The WaterLink project will construct approximately 30 miles of new transmission main, expanding the Lake Michigan service area westward. The project is being funded through U.S. Environmental Protection Agency loans as well as financing from the Illinois State Revolving Fund and local general obligation bonds.

“WaterLink represents more than just an infrastructure project,” DuPage Water Commission chairman Jim Zay told those attending the ceremony. “It’s a lifeline for our communities by securing access to clean water. We’re investing in public health, economic growth and environmental resilience. This marks the beginning of a project that will serve generations to come.”

Construction kicked off in December and teams currently are working along Book Road and at the intersection of 95th Street and Wolf’s Crossing Road in Naperville.

The project is expected to be done in 2028. It will bring Lake Michigan water to 90,000 new customers.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents more than a construction project,” Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley said. “It represents our commitment to securing reliable water for the future generations to come. It represents what real community looks like, joining forces with your neighboring communities to achieve something great. We are setting a precedent that together we can do more.”

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said the WaterLink project represents “a shared commitment to investing in critical infrastructure that will strengthen our communities and support future growth.”

“By connecting to Lake Michigan water, we are making a long-term investment in the health, the resilience as well as the prosperity of our residents as well as our businesses,” Kauffman said. “Today’s celebration is a result of years, if not decades, of planning, partnership and leadership.”

Assistant Illinois Senate Majority Leader Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, noted that she has represented the area for the past 20 years.

“The DuPage Water Commission, working with Oswego, Montgomery and Yorkville, is a true inspiration on how collaboration actually works and benefits the members of all the communities,” Holmes said.

Lake Michigan water has been described as being softer and having a more neutral taste because of lower levels of calcium and magnesium.

Other communities set to receive Lake Michigan water

The Grand Prairie Water Commission is working to provide Lake Michigan water to Joliet and five other communities – Channahon, Crest Hill, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood.

The goal is for the communities in the commission to have Lake Michigan water by 2030.