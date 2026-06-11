Storms slam Kane County, Route 38 in Geneva shut down by flooding; 2 more rounds on way

The region of northern Illinois that is most at risk for tornado activity on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

Route 38 in Geneva was shut down early Thursday because of flooding after a pounding of rain and winds that also downed trees and power lines in around Kane County.

Batavia reported late Wednesday that the city’s Electric Department was addressing power outages in the Woodland Hills area and warned residents to stay away from downed power lines.

Batavia residents without power or those who see trees or branches on electrical wires were asked to call 630-454-BULB, and residents in the 300 block of Republic Road who back up to Memorial Park were told not to enter their backyards.

The National Weather Service outlines the threat levels of severe weather for northern Illinois on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

“The ComEd wires could become energized at any time,” the city said in a social media post.

ComEd was reporting several hundreds customers in Kane County without power early Thursday morning, before Thursday’s rounds of storms were due to hit.

The St. Charles Business Alliance canceled its Unwind Wednesday outdoor live music series this week because of the dicey weather.

The Route 38 closure in Geneva was announced at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, in a roadwork construction zone, which city officials asked drivers to avoid.

Two more strong storm systems were on the way Thursday, with a hazardous weather outlook across much of northern Illinois and the Chicago region. That included a “significant” thunderstorm risk with the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph, large hail and an elevated flooding risk, the National Weather Service said.

The two rounds of severe storms forecast for Thursday were between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and then between 4 and 11 p.m.