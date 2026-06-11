Kankakee Community College hosts free Explore KCC Day on July 8

Kankakee Community College will host an Explore KCC Day on Wednesday, July 8, from noon to 2 p.m. at its Riverfront Campus, 100 College Drive.

The free session is designed for prospective students considering KCC’s 40 academic programs, which serve more than 3,500 students annually.

Carlos Sanchez (left), Aysia Whitman (center), and Haylee Garbin (right) tour Kankakee Community College's campus during a previous Explore KCC Day event. (Photo Provided By Kankakee Community College)

Participants will tour campus facilities, learn about financial aid and enrollment, and get details about specific degree and certificate options.

Registration is required. To sign up and learn more, visit visit.kcc.edu. If these times don’t work for you, email recruiter@kcc.edu.