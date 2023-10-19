Harvard boys soccer tops CL Central for regional win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 18

Boys soccer

Harvard 1, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Antioch, David Pichardo scored the game’s only goal on a penalty kick in the second half to lead the Hornets to a Class 2A Antioch Regional semifinal victory over the Tigers.

Jesus Aquino was fouled in the penalty box, leading to Pichardo’s game-winning score.

Ricardo Flores had three saves for Harvard (15-7-1), which will meet Grayslake Central in the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Crystal Lake Central ended the season 10-10-3.

Grayslake Central 6, Cary-Grove 1: At Antioch, the Trojans (3-10-2) lost to the Rams in their Class 2A Antioch Regional semifinal.

Kyle Nordengren scored for C-G.

Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 1 (OT): At Huntley, Hugo Arista scored eight minutes into overtime as the Chargers went on to beat the Warriors (11-12-2) in their Class 3A Huntley Regional semifinal on Tuesday.

Scoring in regulation for D-C (14-7-1) was Charles Lindemann. Diego Flores added an assist and Manuel Hernandez made 11 saves.

Dundee-Crown will face Huntley in the championship at 5 p.m. Friday.

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton 2, Plano 0: At Richmond, Maggie Uhwat surpassed 1,000 career kills and the Rockets (29-6, 14-0) beat the Reapers 25-12, 25-21 to finish undefeated in Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Congratulations to @maggie_uhwat on achieving 1000 career kills. We are so proud of you and cannot wait to see you with the future holds for you. Rocket Up! pic.twitter.com/ny68AZu2Yf — RBCHS Volleyball (@RbchsV) October 19, 2023

Elissa Furlan had five kills for R-B, Uhwat had four kills and Alex Hopp added 13 assists. Lanee Cooley had nine digs, Lilly Mumbower had two aces and Sophia Komar had three kills.

Jacobs 2, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Jordan Miller had five kills and 17 digs for the Golden Eagles in a 17-25, 25-17, 25-19 nonconference win against the Hurricanes.

Bella Van de Burgt had 18 digs, Cassie Gorrity had five kills, and Ali Pierre added seven kills, four blocks and eight digs for Jacobs (16-15). Meghan Retzler had 11 assists and 17 digs, Abby Deacon had 15 assists and 13 digs, and Gracie Breeze had 21 digs.

For Marian (10-22), Ella Conlon had eight kills, six digs and four blocks, Jordan Orlos had seven kills and two aces, and Anna Lingle had 20 assists, two aces and six digs.