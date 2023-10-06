Huntley volleyball earns share of 2nd straight FVC title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 5

Girls volleyball

Huntley 2, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders earned at least a share of their second straight Fox Valley Conference championship with a 25-21, 25-13 win against the Whip-Purs.

Morgan Jones had nine kills and eight digs for Huntley (17-4, 13-1 FVC). Laura Boberg had 23 assists and four kills, Lizzy Williams had eight kills and eight digs, and Georgia Watson chipped in five kills, five digs and a pair of aces. Mari Rodriguez added 11 digs.

Huntley can win the FVC title outright with a win against Crystal Lake South on Tuesday.

Crystal Lake South 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Morgan Johnson had eight kills and six digs as the host Gators picked up a 28-26, 25-20 win over the Tigers to keep their FVC title hopes alive.

Gabby Wire had six kills and five digs for South (19-7, 9-5), Bobbi Wire had 11 digs, and Olivia Apt posted 14 assists and three aces. Logan Georgy finished with three kills and two aces and Emma Feinberg had six digs.

Mykaela Wallen had four kills and seven digs for Central (15-11, 8-6). Alexis Hadeler had 11 digs, and Vivian Akalaonu added two blocks.

Prairie Ridge 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Grace Jansen had 20 assists and three aces for the Wolves in a 25-17, 25-22 FVC win over the Trojans.

Alli Rogers added three aces and 12 digs for Prairie Ridge (12-9, 9-5). Mackenzie Schmidt had five kills and two blocks.

Dundee-Crown 2, Jacobs 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers came back to beat the Golden Eagles 24-26, 25-18, 25-22 in their FVC match.

Sydney Komperda had 14 digs for D-C (7-13, 4-10), Audrey Prusko had 11 kills and six blocks, and Taylor Findlay added 13 digs and two aces. Courtney Komperda had four kills and seven digs.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake South 6, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Ali Ahmed recorded a hat trick, scoring all three of his goals in the second half, as the Gators cruised to a win over the Trojans to stay tied with Huntley atop the FVC standings.

South (13-4-1, 7-1) and Huntley (12-5-1, 7-1) each have one game remaining in FVC play. South travels to Jacobs at Tuesday, while Huntley hosts Burlington Central.

Nick Prus added two goals for South, and Nolan Getzinger had a goal and three assists. Chris Slawek had six saves in the shutout.

Jacobs 1, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Elsworth McIntosh scored the game’s only goal for the Golden Eagles in an FVC win against the Warriors.

Peter Wolf had an assist for Jacobs (7-9-1, 6-2).

Girls swimming

Crystal Lake South wins triangular: At Sage YMCA in Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake South co-op won the FVC triangular with 78 points. Jacobs co-op was second with 55 points, and Cary-Grove (37) was third.

The Gators swept all three relays. Bella Fontana, Avery Watson, Penny Brereton and Mackenzie Resch won the 200 medley relay; Fontana, Brereton, Resch and Watson won the 200 free relay; and Resch, Watson, Brereton and Fontana won the 400 free relay.

Also for South co-op, Brereton won the 200 free, Watson won the 200 IM, and Abby Uhl won the 50 free and 100 free.

Tessa Iverson won the 500 free for Jacobs co-op, and Katelyn Mumper won the 100 backstroke

For C-G, Kasandra Gruen was first in the 100 butterfly and Olivia Nagaj won the 100 breaststroke.

Huntley 88, McHenry 80: At Huntley, the Red Raiders picked up a tight FVC dual win against the Warriors.

Alyssa Gooden was first in the 200-yard freestyle for Huntley, Kacey Laput won the 500 free, and Rebecca Rocks, Gooden, Laput and Kate Gribbens were first in the 400 free relay.

Victoria Sadowski, Aurora Dunwoody, Emma Blanken and Emma Story won the 200 medley relay for McHenry, and Sadowski, Allison Tomaszewski, Charlotte Alexander and Dunwoody won the 200 free relay.

Story won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Blanken won the 50 free and 100 free, Sadowski won the 100 backstroke, and Dunwoody won the 100 backstroke.