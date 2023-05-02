May 01, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, May 1

Liz Smith’s two late goals send Johnsburg girls soccer to Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament title match

By Shaw Local News Network

Liz Smith scored two goals within two minutes of each other late in the match Monday night to lead the Johnsburg girls soccer team to a 7-5 win over Woodstock North in the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament semifinals. The Skyhawks advanced to Wednesday’s KRC Tournament title match.

Smith scored in the 73rd minute to give Johnsburg (8-3-1) a 6-5 lead, and then scored again in the 74th minute. Melaina Huemann gave the Skyhawks a 2-0 lead when she scored her team’s first two goals in the second and third minutes. Kenzie McQuiston scored two goals in the second half, and Wynne Oeffling also scored.

Skyhawks goalkeeper Sophie Person made four saves.

Richmond-Burton 1, Woodstock 0 (penalty kicks): At Harvard Middle School, Margaret Slove, Reese Frericks and Layne Frericks each scored penalty-kick goals to send the Rockets to the KRC Tournament title match. Taylor Labay made two saves during penalty kicks for R-B (12-4).

BASEBALL

Hampshire 6, Harvest Christian 1: At Judson University in Elgin, Whip-Purs starter Jack Schane struck out seven batters in six innings to lead Hampshire to a nonconference win.

Schane didn’t allow an earned run on four hits with one walk for the Whips (12-8). Nathaniel Buehrer threw an inning of relief, striking out three batters and allowing one hit.

Dominic Borecky and Casey Kaszniak each drove in two runs, while Dominick Kooistra and Anthony Karbowski each finished with an RBI.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake Forest 8, Crystal Lake Central co-op 7: At Lake Forest, the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in a rematch of last season’s supersectional.

Anna Starr scored four goals for the Tigers (13-1), while Fiona Lemke scored twice and Addie Bechler added one goal.

BOYS LACROSSE

Prairie Ridge 11, Grant 10: At Fox Lake, the Wolves (6-4) won their second straight game in a nonconference matchup.

