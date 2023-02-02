Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Marengo will not finish its boys basketball season winless.
The Indians got 16 points from Riley Weiss and 15 from Michael Kirchhoff and defeated Richmond-Burton 44-34 on Wednesday night in Kishwaukee River Conference play.
Kirchhoff had 10 rebounds, and Weiss grabbed seven. The Indians (1-25,1-6 KRC) had lost every game by double digits before Wednesday. Their closest game was an earlier, 65-55 loss to R-B.
Woodstock Norh 76, Harvard 48: At Woodstock, the Thunder (12-13, 6-1) remained tied with Johnsburg atop the KRC standings with a win over the Hornets (4-19, 1-7).
Cesar Ortiz scored 23 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead North. Gabe Filetti added eight points with two 3s. The Thunder hit 10 3s as a team.
Adam Cooke led the Hornets with 18 points, and Myles Brincks scored 14.
Alden Hebron 60 Ashton-Franklin Center 55: At Hebron, the Giants (9-13) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Raiders.
Parker Elswick had another big game for A-H with 28 points. Jake Nielsen scored 13, and Justin Gritmacker added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cary-Grove 39, Crystal Lake South 31: At Cary, Ellie Mjaanes led the Trojans (11-14, 6-8) with 11 points in their Fox Valley Conference victory over the Gators (7-16, 4-10).
Malaina Kurth and Annika Nordin each added seven for C-G. Kurth had five in the fourth quarter with a 3 and a 2.
The score was tied at 29-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Gabby Toussaint led South with 10, with two 3s. Laken LePage scored eight.
Huntley 54, McHenry 29: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (23-4, 14-0) moved a step closer to an unbeaten FVC season with a win over the Warriors (5-20, 3-11).
Jessie Ozzauto, Cassidy Serpe and Anna Campanelli each had eight as Huntley won its 24th consecutive FVC game, its 31st in the last 32 league games.
Emme Gasmann hit three 3s and led McHenry with 12 points. Maddi Friedle added nine.
Burlington Central 67, Jacobs 40: At Burlington, Page Erickson had 17 points and six rebounds as the Rockets (17-9, 9-5) beat the Golden Eagles (3-23, 1-13) in their FVC game.
Sam Origel hit three 3s and scored 13 of her 14 points in the third quarter. Emma Payton added nine points and seven rebounds.
Ari Corrado led Jacobs with 17 points, and Cam Cook had 10.
Prairie Ridge 37, Dundee-Crown 34: At Crystal Lake, Grace Koeppen tossed in 13 points to lead the Wolves (15-9, 9-5) past the Chargers (7-18, 3-11) in their FVC game.
Kate Pactol scored 10 for Prairie Ridge, and Addie Meyer added eight.
Monica Sierzputowski and Kendall Brents scored 12 apiece for D-C.
Hampshire 53, Crystal Lake Central 49: At Crystal Lake, Whitney Thompson scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Whip-Purs (18-9, 12-2) held off the Tigers (14-11, 9-5) in their FVC game.
Ashley Herzing led Hampshire with 18 points and three 3s. Kaitlyn Milison had 10 points.
Katie Hamill scored 18 for the Tigers. Addison Cleary added 12 with two 3s in the fourth quarter to keep Central close. Leah Spychala scored nine.
WRESTLING
Woodstock 78, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, Jovanni Murillo-Gonzalez (182) and Steven Colvin (195) had pins as the Blue Streaks defeated the Thunder.