Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 7

Prairie Ridge junior Charlie Pettrone battled tough pin placement and winds to shoot par on the back nine at Weibring Golf Course on Saturday to take 17th in the Class 2A Boys Golf State Tournament.
Pettrone finished with a 75 on the Illinois State University course. After what he considered a struggle on the front nine, Pettrone shot par on the back to total a 153. He was in ninth place at 78 heading into the second round.
“On the front nine, my driver was shaky. I had to rely on my short game,” Pettrone said. “On the back, I shot even-par, which was amazing. I figured out my short game, and it turned out to be a beautiful back nine.”
Pettrone was the only local golfer in any of the three boys tournaments on Saturday. Marian Central sophomore Peter Louise qualified and played in Friday’s preliminary round, but missed the cut.
“I’m happy with 11-over,” Pettrone said. “It was really fun. This is definitely [a tournament] I’ll always remember. The first day seemed more gettable. The second day the pins were hard and the wind was really difficult.
“Seeing where I am this year, I’d like to improve, I’d love to be inside that top five next year.”
GIRLS GOLF
Class 1A State Tournament: At Red Tail Run in Decatur, Marian Central junior Ella Notaro shot 164 to finish in a tie for 36th, and Johnsburg senior Riley Klotz was 45th with a 171.
Notaro had rounds of 78 and 86 for her total. Klotz shot 84 on Friday and came back with an 87 on Saturday.
Downstate Mount Carmel’s Madelyn Young shot 137 to win the state title.
Class 2A State Tournament: At Hickory Point in Forsyth, Crystal Lake Central co-op sophomore Delaney Medlyn had rounds of 81 and 82 to take 64th place with a 163.
Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson won the state title with rounds of 68 and 70 for a 138.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fox Valley Conference Tournament: Jacobs senior Chloe Siegfort lost only one game in three matches on her way to a second No. 1 singles title on Saturday. Siegfort won as a sophomore and trained last year at LAT Tennis Academy in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Huntley, led by victories at No. 3 singles (Julie Klockner), No. 1 doubles (Elaina Hibbeler and Kate Burkey), No. 2 doubles (Emily Chong and Delaney Stock) and No. 3 doubles (Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson), won its third consecutive team championship.
The Red Raiders, who had runners-up at No. 1 singles and No. 4 doubles, finished with 57 points. Cary-Grove (44) was second, and Jacobs (40) was third.
Jacobs’ Kylie Cohn took the No. 2 singles title. C-G had conference champs at No. 4 doubles in Aubrey Longergan and Erin Galfano.
Hibbeler, who was No. 2 singles champion last year, repeated as a champion. Hibbeler and Burkey have not lost in FVC matches, but had to survive a tough match in the quarterfinals against Crystal Lake Central’s Maggie Naughton and Katie Hamill, whom they beat in three sets.
The best title match came at No. 2 doubles, where Chong and Stock defeated Prairie Ridge’s Aleena Ciezak and Kelsey Collins 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: Richmond-Burton senior Savannah Webb started her high school season by repeating as No. 1 singles champion, losing one game in her two matches.
Webb, who finished fifth in the Class 1A State Tournament last season, does no have a team and only plays in the KRC and IHSA postseason series for R-B.
Johnsburg and Woodstock tied with 21 points for the team title, with Johnsburg winning the tiebreaker. The Skyhawks won 139 games throughout the KRC dual season and tournament; Woodstock won 117.
Johnsburg got KRC titles from Emmy Lewis at No. 3 singles, and from their teams at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Melissa Campbell and Caitlin Flebbe won at No. 2 doubles and Emma Rung and Sarah Knutilla won at No. 3 doubles.
Rung and Knutilla defeated Woodstock’s Kristi Caspari and Eliana Shoulders 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 in one of the tournament’s best matches.
Woodstock North’s Guadalupe Martinez and Gabrielle Martinez beat Woodstock’s Alisha Virani and Ida Saeger at No. 1 doubles 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
Woodstock’s Iya Voyles and Jessica Vorpahl won at No. 4 doubles for the Blue Streaks’ lone title. Woodstock North’s Addy Olson won at No. 2 singles.
BOYS SOCCER
Huntley 7, Auburn 0: At Huntley, Hudson Nielsen scored three goals, and Ethan Pfeirer scored twice for the Red Raiders (16-6-2) in their nonconference win over the Knights.
Pfeifer scored first, then Nielsen scored three consecutive goals. Isaac Jacobo, Pfeifer and Zach Heitkemper finished the scoring for the Raiders.
Mason Leslie had two assists, while Jacobo and Talon Sargent each had one.
Huntley goalkeeper Ethan Robertson had three saves.
McHenry 1, Lakes 1: At McHenry, the Warriors (12-7-2) got a goal from Ryan Gremo off of Emerson Hernandez’s assist in their nonconference tie with the Eagles.
McHenry keeper Tyler Juergensen had two saves.
Crystal Lake South 0, Rolling Meadows 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (10-4-3) played to a tie with the Mustangs (10-7-1) in their nonconference game.
South’s Logan Vargas had one save in goal. Both Rolling Meadows keepers had five saves apiece.
VOLLEYBALL
Schaumburg Invitational: Tricia Kennedy put down 53 kills and had 12 blocks as Cary-Grove won all five of its matches to win the tournament on Saturday.
C-G defeated Grant (25-22, 25-15), Grayslake North (25-16, 25-13), Elgin (25-16, 25-13), Schaumburg (25-19, 15-25, 15-12) and St. Viator (25-22, 11-25, 15-12).
Isabelle Strader had 89 assists for C-G in the tournament. Lucy Wittenberg added nine aces, and Morgan Haslow had 49 digs.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Auburn Relays: At Rockford, Crystal Lake South co-op set meet records in four relays as the Gators took third in the seven-team meet.
South was missing one key swimmer and did not have divers, which hurt its team scoring.
Madisen Pavoris, Abi Zelikman, Avery Watson and Bella Fontana set the 300-yard medley relay in 3:06.01.
Fontana, Madalyn Uhl and Mackenzie Resch swam 2:37.55 in the 300 freestyle relay for a meet record.
Watson, Penny Brereton and Zelikman broke the 300 medley relay record in 3:15.11.
Fontana, Abby Uhl, Resch and Zelikman broke the 200 freestyle relay, a race for a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior, with a record of 1:44.27.
Fontana, Brereton and Watson then set the 450 freestyle relay record in 4:14.49.