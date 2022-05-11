High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 10

McHenry pitcher Ricky Powell tossed a gem Tuesday, striking out 12 and allowing only one hit in a 5-0 win over host Crystal Lake South.
Powell didn’t walk anyone but did allow two Gators to reach on hit by pitches.
Connor Rodgers supplied two hits and two RBIs in the Fox Valley Conference win, while Cooper Cohn and Logan Wirtz each drove in a run. Kyle Kaempf scored twice.
Kyle Kuffel collected the only hit for South.
Huntley 10, Hampshire 3: At Hampshire, Brayden Bakes (3 for 5) homered twice and Joey Garlin also went deep to lead the Red Raiders to a FVC victory. All three homers were solo shots.
A.J. Putty drove in three runs, and Ryan Quinlan, Michael Wanhala, Nick Martino and Chase Jetel each had an RBI.
Malachi Paplanus struck out six and allowed two hits through four scoreless innings.
Cary-Grove 9, Jacobs 8: At Cary, Brendan Carter (2 for 3_ drove in two runs during the Trojans’ FVC win.
Vinnie Lutz, Toby Spitt, Antonio SantaCruz and Zack LaBrec each had two hits and an RBI.
Jake Simpson had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Jacobs.
Marengo 13, Stillman Valley 3 (6 inn.): At Stillman Valley, Jack Schirmer homered and Marengo drew 11 walks during the nonconference win.
Ashten Valenti and Ty Sierpien each had two RBIs. Caden Vogt doubled twice to along with three walks while scoring three times.
Andrew Johnson allowed one earned run and struck out five in six innings.
Marian Central 8, Schaumburg Christian 5: At Schaumburg, Frank Lavin homered and brought home four runs to lead the Hurricanes to a nonconference win. Jack Hayden also supplied four RBIs.
Cameron Zmich struck out six through 5 1/3 innings of relief work.
Badger (Wisc.) 5, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks lost in nonconference action.
North Shore Country Day 9, Alden-Hebron 1: Jesse Armbrust was a 1 for 3 with an RBI and Justin Gritmacker added a double as the Giants lost to the Raiders in a nonconference game.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 10, Hampshire 0 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Madi Smith knocked in two runs to lead the Red Raiders (23-5, 15-0) to their 40th consecutive Fox Valley Conference victory and the outright conference championship.
Huntley also won the FVC title last season with a perfect 18-0 record.
Jori Heard, Reese Hunkins, Zoe Doherty and Sadie Svendsen each had an RBI. Juliana Maude struck out 10 in five innings.
Johnsburg 10, Prairie Ridge 4: At Johnsburg, Brooke Klosowicz was 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs to lead the Skyhawks to a nonconference win against the Wolves.
Ella Smith (two runs), Amber Smith (two runs) and Nicole Jihlavec each had one RBI for Johnsburg (9-10), while Addison Mass had a triple and drove in two.
Mass earned the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits in seven innings. She struck out 10 and walked three.
Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs for the Wolves (8-12). Mary Myers had a double and an RBI, and Elena Smith was 2 for 4 with a double. Kendra Carroll also had a double.
Marengo 15, Lake Park 8: At Lake Park, Lilly Kunzer was 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs for the Indians (23-4-1) in a nonconference win.
Courtney Jasinski was 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, Emily White had a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Kylee Jensen was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Marissa Young (three runs), Maddy Christopher (2 for 5, double) and Mia Lulinski (two runs) all had multiple hits.
Hononegah 9, Richmond-Burton 8: At Richmond, the Rockets (14-4) fell to the Indians in nonconference action. Taylor Davison was 2 for 3 with two solo home runs, and Mia Spohr had a home run and drove in two.
Lyndsay Regnier was 3 for 5 with one RBI, Madison Kunzer and Norah Spittler had two hits apiece, and Melissa Roedel scored two runs.
Woodstock North 7, Grant 1: At Grant, Caylin Stevens (3 for 4) homered and drove in three runs during a nonconference win for the Thunder.
Casey Vermett also drove in three runs and Georgia Sedlack had an RBI. Ashlynn Fieri had three hits, and Addison Salazar scored three times.
Vermett struck out 10 through seven innings and worked around five hits and six walks to allow only one run.
Burlington Central 7, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Burlington, Lauren Knief (2 for 4) drove in three runs to lead the Rockets to a FVC victory.
Rylie Duval, Savannah L’Huillier, Makayla Larson and Danielle Durckel each had an RBI.
Makayla Malone went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Crystal Lake Central.
McHenry 11, Crystal Lake South 8: At Crystal Lake, Emma Stolzman homered and drove in two runs in a FVC win for the Warriors. Cooper Ten Bruin and Vanessa Buske also knocked in two runs apiece.
Dana Skorich homered and drove in three runs for the Gators. Carly Cohen added a pair of RBI.
South Beloit 10-17, Alden-Hebron 0-1: At South Beloit, dropped both games of a Northeastern Athletic Conference doubleheader to the Sobos.
Corrine Elswick pitched three innings and had three strikeouts in Game 1. Hannah Reiter went four innings and struck out five in the second game. Jessica Webber scored a run in Game 2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Johnsburg 5, Harvest Christian 2: At Woodstock, the Skyhawks won their Class 1A Marian Central Regional semifinal and will play either Marengo or Marian Central in the regional final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Molly Wetzel and Mackenzie McQuiston scored in the first half for Johnsburg. Aliyah Andersen, McQuiston and Wynne Oeffling all scored in the second half.
McQuiston added two assists to go with her two goals.
Richmond-Burton 7, Woodlands Academy 0: At Waukegan, the Rockets won big in their 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Regional semifinal.
Reese Frericks had a hat trick for the R-B (18-1-1), and Bri Maldonado and Margaret Slove each had two goals. Layne Frericks tallied three assists, Slove had two and Maldonado had one.
Taylor LaBay earned the shutout in goal.
Dundee-Crown 2, Jacobs 0: At Dundee, the Chargers took the FVC behind Ariana Hernandez, who scored twice off assists from Berkley Mensik.
Giselle Mata was in goal with three saves.
Crystal Lake South 1, Huntley 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators scored in double overtime to secure the FVC win. Sydney Kroening scored off a deflecting shot from Autumn Samples.
Burlington Central 5, McHenry 2: At Burlington, the Rockets won the FVC match.
Emerson Gasmann scored both goals off assists from Sophia Gasmann and Elena Carlos for McHenry.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 4, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers swept in singles for a Fox Valley Conference win.
Logan Wasilk (No. 1), Lucas Kurkowski (No. 2) and Eli Irwin (No. 3) each won in two sets.
At doubles, KJ Flanigan and Conor Naughton (No. 4) won, 6-2, 6-3.
Grayslake Central 4, McHenry 3: At McHenry, the Warriors fell in nonconference action.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hampshire 16, Prairie Ridge 4: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs won in FVC action.