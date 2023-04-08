McHenry event honors memory of Marine Corps poolee

In June 2019, Alex Powell, 17, died after a car crash in the Glacial Park nature preserve in Ringwood. He had just finished his junior year at McHenry West High School.

With the support of his parents, Kevin and Ange of McHenry, he was a U.S. Marine Corps early enlisted poolee, which is a prospective Marine who trains with their recruiter to prepare for boot camp and a career in the Corps.

Just before he died following a car accident in 2019, Alex Powell, 17, of McHenry enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. His parents said being a Marine was "a dream come true." (Submitted by the Powell family.)

“Alex was always independent, bright and thoughtful,” Ange Powell said. “It was always his dream to become a Marine, to serve and protect our country. At 17, he experienced a lot in his young life, lifeguard, black belt in martial arts, Boy Scouts, he swam and was on the water polo team. He was always ready to help someone else. So when he raised his hand to take the oath to become a Marine, it was his dream come true.”

The Powells and Alex’s aunt Terri Wiersma of McHenry are hosting an event so the community can remember him, Alex Powell’s Benefit for Pets for Vets on Saturday, April 22 (three days after what would have been his 21st birthday), at the McHenry VFW Post 4600, 3002 W. Route 120. Proceeds will go toward Pets for Vets-Chicagoland, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that matches custom trained companion animals with veterans.

During Alex Powell’s Benefit for Pets for Vets, there will be 50/50 and gift card raffles and silent auctions on a variety of baskets that businesses and community members have donated (the family is still seeking more donations). Doors open at 5 p.m. Two bands will be providing entertainment: classic rock bank Mystriss (which includes Alex’s parents) will play from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by Blindspot closing out the evening. Alex’s sister Lindsay Powell also will perform. There is no cover charge, and there will be a cash bar and food available to order.

Dennis Anderson

“Alex was one of those kids who just seemed to have it all together from a very young age – he was focused, determined and gave 100% to everything he did,” Wiersma said. “In high school, Alex decided to try water polo. At his first practice, another boy in the locker room introduced himself. Alex replied, ‘I’m new.’ So ‘New’ became his nickname, and that’s what everyone called him for the three years he played.”

In the years since Alex died, Kevin and Ange Powell have tried to do things in the community to honor him and to keep his memory alive. They provided personalized towels for the McHenry West water polo team, and the family adopted a portion of River Road to keep clean.

Alex Powell’s Benefit for Pets for Vets merges two of his loves, the military and his dog, Dresden. The family hopes it will become an annual event.

For information or to make a basket donation, call or text Terri Wiersma at 715-613-8467.

RUN FOR THE ARTS: The Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake is hosting the 26th annual Bob Blazier Run For the Arts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 7. This year participants are encouraged to roll out of bed and join the 5K run (or 1-mile walk) in their favorite PJs or sleepwear.

Bob Blazier, front, and Steve Slack, president of Home State Bank, smile as they talk about former Crystal Lake Mayor Aaron Shepley during a celebration of life honoring Shepley in June 2021 at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The race will start and finish at the Raue Center For The Arts and travel through Crystal Lake. The run will feature a national anthem performance from Voices in Harmony as well as a home stretch Crystal Lake Strikers drumline.

The Bob Blazier Run honors one of Crystal Lake’s most dedicated community members as well as raises money for Raue Center.

Register at rauecenter.org/bobblazier-run-for-the-arts.

• Dennis Anderson, vice president of news & content development for Shaw Media, lives in Crystal Lake. He’s looking to share news about you and your neighbors and special events and happenings. Share your Community Exchange news with him at danderson@shawmedia.com.