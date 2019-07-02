17-year-old dies following crash at Glacial Park Conservation Area: Coroner

Conservation District police responded about 7 p.m. to a call for a single-vehicle crash at 6316 Harts Road. A person involved in the crash has since died. (Alex Vucha)

A 17-year-old McHenry West High School student died Saturday from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash about a week earlier, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper confirmed Tuesday.

Alexander R. Powell was the passenger in a vehicle that rolled over on Sunday, June 23, at the McHenry County Conservation District’s Glacial Park Conservation Area in Ringwood, according to a news release from the district at the time of the crash.

Powell was a high school swimmer and water polo player who would have been a senior this upcoming school year. He had enlisted in the military and was a poolee for the United States Marines, according to an online obituary.

Conservation District police responded about 7 p.m. June 23 to a call for a single-vehicle crash at 6316 Harts Road. The driver was exiting the park when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, according to a news release from the McHenry County Conservation District.

The vehicle left the road on the right side, flipped and landed on its top, McHenry County Conservation District Chief of Police Laura King said. The driver was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Powell was airlifted by Flight For Life to Condell Hospital in Libertyville, according to the news release.

Powell donated his organs through Gift of Hope, Cooper said.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, according to the obituary. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in McHenry.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical bills.