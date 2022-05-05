Camping at Thomas Woods in Marengo opens for season

The Thomas Woods Campground at Marengo Ridge Conservation Area opened for the season this past weekend.

Marengo Ridge Conservation Area, located at 2411 N. Route 23 in Marengo, offers five miles of looped trails to explore through oak woodlands and savanna, according to the McHenry County Conservation District.

The campground is open weekends through Oct. 30 and has tent campsites at $15 for residents and $20 for nonresidents.

For midweek camping reservations or other assistance, call 815-338-6223, Ext. 1211. Reservations can also be made online at MCCD.me/Reservations at least 48 hours in advance with a credit card.

If space is available, campers make a reservation on site with the campground host.