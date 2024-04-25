Man with 6th DUI charge allowed to move to Florida, then skips McHenry County court, authorities say

A man who was charged nearly four years ago in Huntley with his sixth alleged offense of driving under the influence of alcohol was jailed Thursday after authorities said he failed to show up for his October trial.

Eric W. Olsen, 58, was allowed to move to his home in Florida in September after being charged in 2020 with two counts of aggravated DUI, Class X felonies, and driving while license revoked or suspended for the fourth time, according the indictment and McHenry County court records. Conviction on a Class X felony carries a prison term of up to 30 years.

At the time he was charged with DUI in Huntley, Olsen lived in Chicago, according to the criminal complaint. He was allowed to move to Florida to be with family and for work. Judge Tiffany Davis granted that with the condition that he appear for court, according to the motion.

When he did not appear in October for trial, his bond was forfeited and an arrest warrant was issued, according to court documents. He was served with that warrant Wednesday though it is not clear where.

Olsen’s past DUI violations were May 31, 1996, in Cook County; May 8 and May 25, 1996, in McLean County; June 26, 2012, in Winnebago County; and Jan. 26, 2005, in Los Angeles, California, according to the indictment. Olsen drove while his license was revoked or suspended on Sept. 3, 1998, in Indiana, and twice on Sept. 25, 2017, in McHenry County, according to the indictment.

He is due in court next on June 12.