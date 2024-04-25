Friends of the Old Courthouse presents ‘The Masked Courthouse Singer’

Friends of the Old Courthouse’s next production, “The Masked Courthouse Singer,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Woodstock Opera House.

Woodstock residents are invited to vote with their dollars online until May 9. Short singing samples are posted with an image of the costumed singers. A final chance to vote will take place at intermission of the May 11 performance. Tickets are $20 and can be bought online or in person at the Woodstock Opera House box office.

Funds raised from this event will fund Friends of the Old Courthouse’s book on the history of the Old Courthouse, historical exhibits in the building’s main lobby and the display of artifacts from before its renovations.