Village of Huntley to residents: Send us your local photos

Chairs are set up over an hour before the start of Huntley’s weekly Concert on the Square Tuesday, Aug. 8 2023. The Village of Huntley has set up a photography submission photo, hoping to capture a variety of images from around Huntley. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The village of Huntley has set up a new photo submission program for people to share their favorite photos of the Huntley Square, parks and other sites around town.

The program launched last week, and officials have already received a handful of submissions, Steve Skurski, the village’s community engagement coordinator said. Most of the photos people have sent in so far feature landscapes, but a few people took “artistic” photos of downtown Huntley and other spots around town.

Skurski said officials are “really open to anything as long as it’s appropriate” but they’re also looking for a variety of images that can complement newsletters and other content that the village sends out, and possibly appear in a village calendar.

He said Huntley hopes to highlight residents’ and visitors’ photography skills. “Why not give them an opportunity to showcase [their] skills?” Skurski said.

Those interested in sending their photos can do so on the village website, huntley.il.us/residents/new_page.php. The program is open to participants of any age, but those under 18 are asked to complete the form with a parent or guardian.

The new photo program comes several weeks after the village unveiled a new mobile app. The app technically offers a path for people to submit their photos there, but that’s done through the village’s website.