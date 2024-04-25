Lake in the Hills man linked to $1 million drug bust pleads guilty to money laundering in McHenry County

A Lake in the Hills man linked to what authorities say was possibly the biggest drug bust in McHenry County pleaded guilty Wednesday to money laundering and was sentenced to two years probation.

In exchange for his guilty plea to a Class 2 felony, which can carry a prison term of three to seven years, charges filed against Mark Bennett Jr., 33, were dismissed; additional counts of money laundering and forgery, documents in the McHenry County court.

In 2022, Bennett was charged with three other men in connection with drug trafficking allegedly involving assets worth over $1 million, thousands of pounds of marijuana and several bank accounts, some linked to sham businesses. Police also seized vehicles, homes, jewelry, tools and cash, according to records in the McHenry County court.

The arrests came after a two-year, multi-state investigation into an alleged “trafficking organization” that led to charges against Bennett, Matthew Lilla of Chicago, Michael Ferrante of Woodstock; and Michael Krawczyk of Huntley.

Krawczyk has since pleaded to lesser charges in an amended indictment and received probation. After further investigation authorities said they determined he was not part of the larger drug ring. He entered a guilty plea to one count of possessing 15 to 200 grams of LSD, a Class 1 felony, according to a sentencing order in the McHenry County court.

Initial, more serious charges included possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 parts of LSD, Class X felony, which carries a prison term of six to 30 years. Probation is not an option for a Class X felony.

Lilla’s and Ferrante’s cases still are pending. Lilla is due in court May 31 and Ferrante May 3.