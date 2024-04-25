Little Bean Books to take part in Independent Bookstores Day

ANTIOCH – Little Bean Books will participate in the 11th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day.

Little Bean Books is celebrating its second year participating in Independent Bookstore Day. This year, Little Bean Books will have exclusive store merchandise available, including stickers and tote bags. There will be a “buy more get more” sale and a raffle with prizes from other local businesses.

Little Bean Books also is taking part in the Golden Ticket search sponsored by Libro.fm. The winner will get 12 free audiobooks.

“Independent Bookstore Day is our favorite day of the year,” Little Bean Books owner Angela Burns said in a news release. “We are able to celebrate books with book lovers. We love to throw a party and Independent Bookstore Day is the best one we could participate in.”

Independent Bookstore Day was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013.

This year there are more than 900 stores participating across the country. Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers.

Little Bean Books opened in June 2022. A sister store to Little Bean Coffee Company, Little Bean Books is a curated bookstore with titles for all ages and in all genres. Little Bean Books is a woman-owned store and proud to support diverse titles and authors. Little Bean Books is the only independent bookstore in Antioch, according to the release.