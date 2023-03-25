McHenry County felony report for week of March 12, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of March 12 through 18. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Michael D. Garner, 34, of the 300 block of Bluff Avenue, La Grange, was charged Friday, March 17, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Crystal Lake
Chris D. Hesch, 59, of the 400 block of South Valley Hill Road, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, March 14, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lighting.
Hannah E. Sheppard, 35, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, March 15, with resisting a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kayla P. Honacker, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, March 18, with aggravated battery to a police officer and three counts of domestic battery.
Michael A. Buffano, 32, of the 5800 block of Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, was charged Wednesday, March 15, with three counts of creating child pornography and six counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission.
Harvard
Julius M. Williams, 40, of the 22800 block of Oak Grove Road, Harvard, was charged Saturday, March 18, with aggravated battery in a public place.
Huntley
Glenn W. Haymes Jr., 41, of the 10800 block of Braemar Parkway, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, March 14, with aggravated battery to a security guard.
Dylan M. Schmidt, 18, of the 4500 block of Whitehall Lane, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, March 16, with possession of alprazolam and two counts of domestic battery.
Island Lake
Dale M. Hoagland, 63, of the 100 block of West State Road, Island Lake, was charged Monday, March 13, with theft of property worth $500 to $10,000.
Marengo
Michael A. Evans, 26, of the 600 block of East Prairie Street, Marengo, was charged Thursday, March 16, with possession of cocaine.
Joshua B. Kurtz, 48, of the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue, Ingleside, was charged Tuesday, March 14, with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Matt H. Jones, 45, of the zero to 100 block of Bouy Bay Road, Lakemoor, was charged Tuesday, March 14, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, more than 200 grams of psilocybin and more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.
Jones also was charged Wednesday, March 15, with delivering 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
David W. Stodolny, 52, of the zero to 4100 block of West Higgins Avenue, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, March 14, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, more than 200 grams of psilocybin and more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as endangering the life or health of a child.
Woodstock
Jessica L. Speciale, 34, of the 7400 block of Harbor Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Wednesday, March 15, with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Jason L. Reinhard, 37, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, March 15, with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.