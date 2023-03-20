Oakwood Hills man charged with filming child in shower

A 32-year-old Oakwood Hills man is accused of secretly creating and possessing video of a child nude and in the shower at a Fox Lake home, according to McHenry County court records.

Michael Buffano, of the 5800 block of Greenview Road, is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography, as well as six counts of unauthorized videotaping of a child under 18, according to court documents.

Buffano has been held in the McHenry County jail on $500,000 bond since his arrest on Thursday.

He is accused of placing a recording device in the bathroom, then making and transmitting video in July of the child in the shower, according to the complaint filed by Fox Lake police.

He is required to post $50,000, or 10% of his bond, to be released from county jail.

Buffano is set for a bond hearing Monday afternoon and status April 25.