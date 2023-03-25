Wonder Lake woman accused of giving child drugs, coercing them into sexual act with boyfriend

A Wonder Lake woman faces felony charges accusing her of giving a child drugs and coercing them into a sexual act with a 37-year-old Woodstock man, McHenry County court records show.

Jessica L. Speciale, 34, was charged last week with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the criminal complaint.

The most serious charges against Speciale – predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault – are Class X felonies, which carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years if convicted. The charges are not probational.

Jason Lee Reinhard (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Speciale is accused of being “active in coercing” the child “to participate in a sexual act with Jason Reinhard,” and giving the child a “pill, making [the child] feel delusional,” according to the complaint.

Reinhard, who also was charged last week, faces the same charges as Speciale, court records show.

In October, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services alerted the Woodstock Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division of a predatory criminal sexual assault allegation that had been reported, according to a news release Woodstock police sent last week announcing the charges against Reinhard. The release did not mention Speciale.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred over the course of 2019 to 2021, police said in the release.

The child has had no contact with Reinhard since the report was made to police, police said.

Reinhard remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Friday in lieu of a $300,000 bond. He would need to post $30,000 in order to be released.

A $300,000 arrest warrant has been issued for Speciale, court records show.

Speciale has another pending case in McHenry County, in which she is charged with two counts of possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and obstructing identification, court records show.