Woodstock man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting child

A Woodstock man, recently sentenced to five years in prison after violating probation in a 2021 burglary case, now faces new charges alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted a child, according to court records and the Woodstock police.

Jason L. Reinhard, 37, held in the McHenry County jail on a $300,000 bond, was charged Wednesday with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 years old and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault using a controlled substance, each a Class X felony, according to court documents.

He also is charged with an additional count of two counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the complaint.

If convicted on the Class X felonies, he could face up to 30 years in prison on each count.

In October, the Woodstock Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division was alerted by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services of a predatory criminal sexual assault allegation that had been reported to it, according to the news release sent by Woodstock police Friday.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred over the course of 2019 to 2021, police said.

The child has had no contact with Reinhard since the report was made to police, police said.

He is accused of having sexual conduct with the child and giving the child a pill that made them feel “delusional” in June 2020 “without the victim’s consent and by deception” prior to sexually assaulting them, according to the complaint.

On dates between Dec. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021, authorities said Reinhard also “intentionally coerced and provided” alprazolam to the child before sexually assaulting them, according to the complaint.

The allegations were investigated by a multi-disciplinary team including the McHenry County Child Advocacy Center, DCFS, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Woodstock Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, according to the news release.

After charges were approved by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, Reinhard was served with arrest warrants in the jail where he has been held in an unrelated case since Nov. 22.

In that case, Reinhard was charged with residential burglary, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to court documents.

On April 5, he pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to one count of burglary and the remaining charges were dismissed.

His sentence included jail time and 30 months of probation, 100 hours of public service, restitution and fines.

Earlier this month, his probation was revoked because he violated the terms imposed and he was resentenced to five years in prison.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said in a motion seeking to revoke Reinhard’s probation that he violated conditions of the probation by leaving the Rockford Rescue Mission where he had been living in May and again in November and failing to report his whereabouts.

Reinhard, who would need to post $30,000 in order to bond out of jail, is due in court Monday. He was appointed an assistant public defender.