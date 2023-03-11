McHenry County felony report for week of Feb. 26, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Feb. 26 through March 4. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Kenneth M. Velardi Jr., 37, of the 400 block of La Fox River Drive, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, March 1, with endangering the life or health of a child.
Kenneth L. Johnson, 27, of the 3900 block of North 39th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Friday, March 3, with possession of MDMA; improper lane use; driving with a suspended license; and operating a vehicle with canceled, suspended or revoked registration.
Crystal Lake
Nicholas A. Soto, 38, of the 600 block of Devonshire Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Feb. 27, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Michael A. Michalski, 48, of the 1900 block of Woodside Lane, Glendale Heights, was charged Thursday, March 2, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Tyrone L. Bullock Jr., 34, was charged Thursday, March 2, with delivering a forged document.
Fox River Grove
Dennis G. Carol, 45, of the 100 block of Grove Avenue, Fox River Grove, was charged Wednesday, March 1, with four counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Harvard
Armando P. Rodriguez-Ruiz, 46, of the 100 block of South Fourth Street, Capron, was charged Monday, Feb. 27, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving while never having been issued a license.
Rolando C. Valadez, 36, of the 2800 block of Holiday Drive, Janesville, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 28, with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with damage to a vehicle.
Brandon M. McLean, 21, of the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, Wauconda, was charged Thursday, March 2, with aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of domestic battery.
Mariza Jimenez, 32, of the 500 block of Third Street, Harvard, was charged Monday, Feb. 27, with theft involving $10,000 to $100,000 and possession with the intent to deliver forged checks.
Jason R. Rae, 25, of the 28800 block of West Westlane Avenue, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, Feb. 27, with possession of cocaine.
Courtney R. Coyne, 28, of the 300 block of Tralee Lane, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 28, with identity theft involving $300 to $2,000.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Nakeeta M. Ramsey, 37, of the 2200 block of Woodview Court, Madison, Wisconsin, was charged Sunday, Feb. 26, with possession of suspected crack cocaine, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving with only one headlight and unlawful display of registration.
Maria R. Luna-Ruiz, 43, of the 7400 block of Hemlock Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Feb. 27, with aggravated battery to a child younger than 13.
William P. Bolich, 47, of the 4400 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Thursday, March 2, with detaining a witness, unlawful restraint, criminal damage to property of less than $500 and battery.
James D. Mercer, 18, of the 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Rockford, was charged Friday, March 3, with attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person and six counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.
Cody E. Rosenthal, 26, of the 100 block of Hunters Path, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, March 4, with possession of less than a gram of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.
Jermaine M. Garrett, 36, of the 900 block of Brittania Way, Rockford, was charged Saturday, March 4, with possession of MDMA.