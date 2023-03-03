Wanted alert issued for Woodstock man accused of threatening witness

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Friday afternoon that it was looking for a Woodstock man accused of threatening a witness in a criminal case against him.

The alert advised that those who spot William P. Bolich, 47, not approach him. He is known to be in the Wonder Lake, McHenry and Johnsburg areas, according to the sheriff’s office.

The alert was issued because the sheriff’s office suspects he is in the area and wants help trying to find him, spokeswoman Emily Matusek said. She asked that anyone who knows where he is or sees him to call the sheriff’s office at 815-338-2144.

Bolich was charged Thursday with forcibly detaining a man and threatening him with injury or damage to property in order to deter him from testifying truthfully in court, according to the criminal complaint.

Bolich forced the man into his kitchen and would not allow him to leave the area, according to the complaint. He also allegedly pushed the man into a wall, grabbed the glasses off his face and threw them to the ground, as well as damaging the man’s property, including a door frame and glass bowl.

The man Bolich is accused of attacking is the victim in a misdemeanor case filed in August 2021.

In that case, Bolich was accused of punching a door and damaging it. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and, after he failed to appear in court, was arrested and had a new bond set at $5,000, of which he needed to post 10% to be released.