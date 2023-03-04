McHenry County felony report for week of Feb. 19, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Feb. 19 through Feb. 25. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Crystal Lake
John T. Karavakis, 52, of the 300 block of Lake Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Feb. 23, with four counts of aggravated battery to a person older than 60 and three counts of domestic battery.
Corey R. Shelton, 49, of the 1200 block of South 13th Avenue, Maywood, was charged Thursday, Feb. 23, with forgery and possession of a fictitious or altered driver’s license.
Leon D. Jordan, 35, of the 10100 block of South Torrence Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Feb. 23, with forgery and possession of a fictitious or altered driver’s license.
Harvard
Jose L. Castaneda-Escobel, 32, of the 1300 block of Garfield Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 22, with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13.
Barbara J. Proctor, 31, of the 700 block of Kresswood Drive, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 22, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lake in the Hills
Arturo Diaz-Melo, 29, of the 700 block of West Wegner Road, McHenry, was charged Monday, Feb. 20, with possession of 3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and failing to have a registration plate on vehicle.
Christopher R. Harris, 31, of the 4000 block of Coyote Lakes Circle, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 22, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, two counts of domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence and assault.
Marengo
Benjamin M. Albor, 62, of the 300 block of Dietz Street, Marengo, was charged Thursday, Feb. 23, with two counts of threatening a public official.
McHenry
Robert R. Somers, 25, of the 1500 block of Vine Avenue, Round Lake Beach, was charged Sunday, Feb. 19, with possession of cocaine.
Somers also was charged Sunday, Feb. 19, with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana by the driver, speeding and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
Eldon A. Rivelli, 40, of the 800 block of Pahl Road, Elk Grove Village, was charged Friday, Feb. 24, with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving with a revoked license.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Sophia M. Stoiber, 23, of the 6700 block of Paulson Drive, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 22, with aggravated robbery with a firearm indicated.
Joaquin R. Montano-Martinez, 28, of the 600 block of Andy Drive, Melrose Park, was charged Friday, Feb. 24, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of fentanyl.
Patricio Rosales-Diaz, 43, of the 1300 block of East Ports O’ Call Drive, Palatine, was charged Friday, Feb. 24, with possession of and possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of fentanyl.
Zackery D. Olson, 33, of the 300 block of South Thornwood Drive, Lindenhurst, was charged Saturday, Feb. 25, with three counts of criminal sexual assault of child younger than 18, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18 while in a position of trust or authority, and three counts of criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18.
Dustin R. McCawley, 37, of the 8400 block of Horizon Drive, Burlington, Wisconsin, was charged Sunday, Feb. 19, with aggravated driving under the influence with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, disobeying a traffic control signal, driving with a revoked license and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Cheryl L. Whiting, 39, of the N1100 block of Wisconsin Road, Genoa City, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, Feb. 23, with obstructing justice, obstructing identification, failing to dim headlights, disobeying a traffic control signal, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with a revoked license.
Woodstock
Paul S. Grzyb, 51, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Feb. 23, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.