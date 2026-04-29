Gigi’s celebrates remodel and new service to downtown boutique

The Grundy County Chamber and City of Morris officials gathered to celebrate Gigi’s addition of a Tasting Room and Bottle Shop to the boutique in downtown Morris. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Gigi’s in Downtown Morris has added a tasting room for wine and whiskey to its usual fashion offerings.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our recent ribbon cutting and the official launch of our newest evolution: the Tasting Room and Bottle Shop. By blending high-end fashion with a curated selection of wine and whiskey, we’ve created a destination at 126 E. Washington Street (Morris) where you can shop, sip, and stay a while,” owner Heidi Kindelspire said in a news release. “Whether you’re stopping in for a one-of-a-kind outfit or a bottle of something special from our shop, Gigi Boutique & Libations is proud to continue serving the Morris community with the same passion and professional expertise we’ve had since day one.”

Named after Kindelspire’s grandmother, who was born and raised in Morris, Gigi’s has been open for 15 years in July. Kindelspire has been on a fashion journey for over 40 years, starting in college, where she studied fashion merchandising. It is a one-stop shop for women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon cutting with the Gigi’s team in February, celebrating the new addition to the store and its remodel.

“With our newly added Wine & Whiskey Tasting Room, we offer a transportive experience where you can learn about and taste curated spirits from across the globe,” Kindelspire said.

Gigi’s Boutique & Liberations is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Sundays for special events and during the holidays.

Gigi’s also accepts Grundy County Chamber of Commerce gift certificates.

“Gigi’s is one of our member businesses that is most asked about when it comes to gift certificate purchases. With the addition of the tasting room, they are enhancing the experience downtown Morris offers, which is a win for our town and our business economy,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Gigi’s call 815-513-5788, follow it on Facebook or visit gigisclothingboutique.com.

For more information on the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com.