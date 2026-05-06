Teqworks in St. Charles listed in top 100 fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest

Teqworks is a St. Charles-based IT and cybersecurity company serving more than 90 local businesses. (Photo Provided By Teqworks)

Since its founding in St. Charles in 2002, the IT and cybersecurity company Teqworks has discovered the secret to becoming engrained in the community is providing connectivity through deep local roots.

Teqworks, a St. Charles-based IT services and consulting business, announced a move in June 2025 to a new space at 3815 E. Main St. (Photo provided by Teqworks)

The growth of the family-owned business was recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as being one of the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest. Listed 96th this year, the company has now made the list two years in a row.

The business provides personalized technology support to more than 90 small and medium-sized businesses throughout the Chicago area, including several clients in Kane County and DuPage County.

The company achieved 51% growth between 2022 and 2024, according to a release by Teqworks.

The firm said its growth is made possible by its focus on “the human aspect of technology with direct, accessible support, strong client relationships, and active community involvement.”

“This honor belongs to our entire team and the community partners who trust us every day,” Teqworks co-founder and CEO Matt Sidman said in the release. “Our growth has come from showing up, doing the work, and putting people first, specifically our clients, employees, and our local communities.”

Matt Sidman cofounded the company with his father, Jerry Sidman. Originating from a home office, the company grew to become a full family affair, with both Matt Sidman’s brother, Chris, and mother, Nancy, helping out.

“I’m honored to have had a hand in its development from a small business trying to do its part to support the growth of other local small businesses into a two-time honoree,” Chris Sidman said in the release.

Teqworks said it continues actively to invest in its team, “with plans to grow its local workforce as demand for trusted, community-embedded IT support continues to rise.”

You can learn more at teqworks.com.