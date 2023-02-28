$200K in fentanyl found in truck in Cary: prosecutors

About 2 kilograms of fentanyl, potentially worth about $200,000, was found Friday in a truck traveling west on Route 14 in Cary, McHenry County prosecutors said Saturday.

Joaquin R. Montano-Martinez, 28, of the 600 block of Andy Drive, Melrose Park, and Patricio Rosales-Diaz, 43, of the 1300 block of East Ports O’ Call Drive, Palatine, each were charged Friday with possession of and possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of fentanyl.

Rosales-Diaz was driving the truck and Montano-Martinez, who is a permanent resident of Mexico, was a passenger, prosecutors said in motions asking a judge to require the two men to prove the source of any bail funds are not from illicit sources.

The wholesale cost of a kilogram of fentanyl is about $25,000, prosecutors said in the requests.

When broken down, fentanyl sells for about $100 per gram in McHenry County, which would put the street value at about $200,000, prosecutors said, noting that fentanyl is typically mixed with other substances to increase the profits.

The amount of fentanyl seized would translate to about 20,000 doses, according to prosecutors.

McHenry County Judge Jennifer Johnson granted prosecutors’ requests and set bond at $1 million, pointing to the street value of the fentanyl in her decisions.

They would need to post 10% each in order to be released.

An attempt to reach Montano-Martinez’s attorney Tuesday was not successful. Rosales-Diaz did not have an attorney listed in McHenry County court records.