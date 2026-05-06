Secret Food Pantry brings mobile groceries to Bourbonnais on May 7

Free groceries and a raffle chance are coming to Bourbonnais Thursday morning.

The Secret Food Pantry, a Godley-based nonprofit, will operate a mobile drive-through pantry from 11 a.m. to noon on May 7 on Briarwood Lane.

There are no income or residency requirements — anyone in need can show up.

Organizers are asking for a recommended $5 donation, which automatically enters attendees into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

“We’re just trying to help people who need help,” the pantry’s model suggests — no paperwork, no proof of hardship, no barriers.

To avoid congestion, the pantry asks attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes early and to follow a designated route:

Take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) to Stratford Drive East, then follow it to Briarcliff Lane. Turn right onto Briarcliff, then right again into Plum Creek Drive, where vehicles will stage while waiting for pickup on Briarwood Lane.

Please do not block residential or commercial driveways.

The Secret Food Pantry accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations and is actively recruiting volunteers.

Interested parties can reach out through The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.