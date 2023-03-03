Huntley police seek help investigating suspicious vehicle fire

The Huntley Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire involving a vehicle found engulfed in flames Wednesday night in a Huntley driveway.

Officers responded at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday to the 11800 block of Everglades Road, where they saw the gray passenger car on fire, according to a news release. The Huntley Fire Protection District extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.

The nature of the fire appears suspicious, and Huntley police detectives are investigating, according to the release.

They do not currently have any suspects, but a silver sedan was seen driving in the area before the start of the fire.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have witnessed suspicious activity around the time of the fire or who may have surveillance footage during that time period is asked to call the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333 or by texting TIP HUNTLEY followed by the message to 888777.