2 rescued after boat flips over on Crystal Lake

Two people were rescued without injury after a sailboat capsized Wednesday evening on Crystal Lake, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a call at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday to Crystal Lake’s namesake lake for a possible boating accident. First responders arrived within six minutes to find “two people in the water with the Lakewood Police Department near them,” according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue news release.

A preliminary investigation found that the sailboat capsized. The occupants tried to turn over the boat but were unsuccessful, according to the release. Both occupants were wearing protective clothing and personal floatation devices. They were evaluated by emergency personnel for exposure to cold water temperatures, and the occupants declined transport for further treatment.

“As a reminder, always take the weather and environmental conditions into consideration when participating in outdoor activities,” fire officials said in the release. “These two occupants took the appropriate precautions suitable for the conditions at the time, which can make the difference between a survivable situation or a tragic outcome.”