Federated Bank names Jasmine Strohm as Bradley branch manager

Jasmine Strohm, Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer, and Branch Manager of Federated Bank's Bradley branch, will oversee daily operations and lending services at the location. (Photo Provided By Cam Pepper, Chief Marketing Officer)

Federated Bank has named Jasmine Strohm as Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer, and Branch Manager of its Bradley branch.

Strohm brings more than a decade of banking experience, most recently as a loan officer at Municipal Trust and Savings Bank in Bourbonnais, where she handled residential and commercial lending.

She previously worked at U.S. Bank and TCF Bank in branch operations and leadership roles.

In her new position, Strohm will oversee daily operations at the Bradley branch while continuing to work directly with customers on mortgage and lending needs.

“Jasmine understands both lending and branch leadership,” President of Federated Bank Matt Clark said in a news release. “She knows how to build relationships, follow sound credit practices, and deliver a smooth experience for customers.”

“I’m honored to join Federated Bank and lead the Bradley branch,” Strohm said. “Building relationships and helping customers navigate important financial decisions has always been at the center of my work, and I look forward to serving the community and supporting its continued growth.”

Strohm holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and is a Notary Public. She lives in Shorewood.