Cook County man charged with burglary, forgery in Sterling Menards theft: court records

A Cook County man faces nine felony charges – including burglary, theft, and forgery – after authorities say he stole merchandise from the Sterling Menards store and paid more than $1,600 to the store using a forged check.

Cordell Humphrey, 54, of Hazel Crest, was charged in connection with an incident on March 14 at the Menards store at 4220 E. 30th St. in Sterling, according to a criminal information document filed Wednesday in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors allege Humphrey entered the building without authority, intending to commit theft, then obtained household items and appliances valued between $500 and $10,000 through deception. He is charged with burglary and theft.

The forgery charges stem from six forged checks allegedly in the name of another man. One check – from Bank of America for $1,662.59 – was allegedly issued to Menards on March 14. Six additional checks from various banks were found in Humphrey’s possession, prosecutors say.

The charges include:

• Burglary, one count, a Class 2 felony

• Theft, one count, a Class 3 felony

• Forgery, one count, issuing a forged check, a Class 3 felony

• Forgery, possession of forged checks, six counts, Class 3 felonies

He is to appear in Whiteside County court at 9 a.m. June 4.