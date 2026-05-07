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Homer Township man charged with disseminating child sex abuse materials

Peter Strama

Peter Strama, 22, Homer Township (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

By Felix Sarver

A Homer Township man has been charged with dissemination of videos of child sex abuse materials and possession of images of those materials.

Peter Strama, 22, was taken to jail on Thursday after his arrest by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Strama lives within an area of Homer Township that has a Lockport address.

Nine charges have been filed against Strama in a criminal complaint.

The complaint was sworn to by Sheriff’s Detective Nick Binnendyk and signed by Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins.

The charges alleged Strama “knowingly disseminated” digital videos of child sex abuse materials on Feb. 3.

The offense is a class X felony that carries a penalty of 6 to 30 years in prison.

Strama was further charged with possession of child sex abuse images. That offense is a class 2 felony is punishable by either probation or up to seven years in prison.

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Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News