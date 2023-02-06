McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Jan. 22, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Jennifer F. Lupo, 45, of the 4800 block of Bordeaux Drive, Lake in the Hills; identity theft involving $2,000 to $10,000 and forgery.
- Nathan S. Shulkin, 22, of the 1100 block of Orleans Drive, Mundelein; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with expired registration and two counts of disobeying a traffic control device.
- Daniel P. Perry, 39, of the 100 block of East Todd Avenue, Woodstock; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lisa E. Townsend, 27, of the 1200 block of Briggs Street, Joliet; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Corey L. Ripperger, 35, of the 4N300 block of Knollcreek Drive, St. Charles; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
- Chad M. Lemke, 39, of the 5100 block of North Clark Street, Chicago; possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony R. Staford, 31, of the 1100 block of New Lenox Road, Joliet; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Leo J. Monterrosa-Echeveria, 25, of the 1500 block of Williams Avenue, Round Lake Beach; burglary to a business.
- Jordan L. Dierkes, 21, of the 500 block of Seventh Circle, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gino G. Braglia, 25, of the 10200 block of Somerset Lane, Huntley; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Samantha L. Ochoa, 32, of the 500 block of Lincoln Street, Algonquin; aggravated battery to an emergency medical services provider.
- George J. Ashetzie, 66, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Street, Chicago; burglary to a vehicle, identity theft involving $300 to $2,000, two counts of possession of another’s credit card, four counts of theft of property worth less than $500 with a previous conviction, and theft of property worth less than $500 from a place of worship.
- Matthew W. Smith, 44, of the zero to 100 block of Clark Avenue, Lake in the Hills; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Jenna M. Savage, 31, of the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Cary; retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Nicholas A. Soto, 38, of the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Cary; retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Tyler S. Carlson, 32, of the 19400 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; possession of psilocybin, driving with a revoked license and driving with expired registration.
- Ellie G. Masukevich, 18, of the 200 block of North River Road, Fox River Grove; four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, retail theft of property worth less than $300, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer, possession of liquor by a minor, improper lane use, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession of open alcohol by a driver, failing to signal when required and following too closely.
- Tiffany N. Webster, 32, of the 7200 block of Hiwatha Drive, Wonder Lake; aggravated assault to a police officer, theft with a previous conviction and theft of property worth less than $500.