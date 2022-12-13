Fox River Grove teen accused of biting, spitting on Crystal Lake cops

An 18-year-old Fox River Grove woman allegedly bit two Crystal Lake police officers, spat on two and dug her fingernails into the hands and legs of another earlier this month during a traffic stop, court records show.

Ellie G. Masukevich, of the 200 block of North River Road, was westbound on Route 14 at Pingree Road police stopped her at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to the citations Crystal Lake police issued her for following too closely, improper lane use and failing to signal when required.

Masukevich was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possessing open alcohol as the driver and underage possession of alcohol, according to the citations and criminal complaint.

Masukevich declined to comment

When officers attempted to arrest Masukevich, she became “combative” and resisted multiple police officers, the complaint alleges.

She is accused of aggravated battery to five separate police officers, biting two of them, spitting on two, grabbing the wrist of one multiple times and digging her fingernails into a fifth’s hands and legs, according to the complaint.

The most serious charges Masukevich faces – aggravated battery to the police officers – are class 2 felonies, which can carry sentences of three to seven years in prison but are also probational.

Masukevich was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond, which if she fails to follow, would leave her owing the court $20,000, according to the order signed by McHenry County Judge David Gervais.