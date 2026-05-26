McLaughlin named Amboy High School Student of the Year

Amboy High School senior Ellie McLaughin (left) was named Student of the Year during the high school's Honors Night. She is pictured with Colleen Henkel, president of The First National Bank in Amboy, which sponsors the award and its $5,000 scholarship. (Photo submitted by The First National Bank in Amboy)

The First National Bank in Amboy congratulates Ellie McLaughlin for being selected “2026 Student of the Year” at Honors Night held at Amboy High School on May 21.

The First National Bank in Amboy is the sponsor of this $5,000 scholarship award.

McLaughlin, who is the daughter or Eric McLaughlin and Jenny McLaughin, will attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the fall to pursue a major in molecular and cellular biology with plans to attend medical school and specialize in pediatrics.

Nine students of the month were also recognized and awarded $500. They were Ellie McLaughliln, Grace Althaus, Micah Miller, Brittlyn Whitman, Peyton Payne, Kiera Karlson, Olivia Ketchum, Isabella Yanos and Samantha Nauman,

The First National Bank in Amboy congratulates all the graduates and wishes them good luck in their future endeavors.