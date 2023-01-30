Chicago man charged with multiple thefts, including taking Christmas presents from Crystal Lake church

A Chicago man accused of multiple thefts is charged with taking 11 Christmas presents from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake.

George J. Ashetzie, 66, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Street, Chicago, was indicted last week on burglary to a vehicle, identity theft involving $300 to $2,000, two counts of possession of another’s credit card, four counts of theft of property worth less than $500 with a prior conviction, and theft of property worth less than $500 from a place of worship.

Ashetzie is accused of taking the presents from the church in November, according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleges that Ashetzie entered a vehicle at the church, took a credit card of the vehicle’s owner and used it to spend between $300 and $2,000.

In addition to the vehicle owner’s credit card, Ashetzie is charged with unlawfully possessing another woman’s credit card and stealing two wallets and two I-Pass transponders, according to the indictment.

Ashetzie also faces charges in a separate case, also pending, of burglary to a vehicle, five counts of identity theft, possession of three or more of stolen credit cards, theft and criminal trespass to a vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

He remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond in the most recent case. He would need to post $11,000 to secure his release, according to the jail.

Ashetzie, a registered sex offender from convictions in the 1980s, is currently on parole in connection with three other McHenry County cases, one in DuPage County and another in Lake County connected to identity theft and burglary, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.