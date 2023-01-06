Woodstock man charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver, faces decades in prison

A Woodstock man was arrested and charged with various crimes after a drug-sniffing dog allegedly found cocaine and paraphernalia in his car during a Thursday traffic stop, Crystal Lake police said.

Daniel P. Perry, 38, of the 100 block of East Todd Avenue, was charged with possessing with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a class X felony, which can carry a sentence of decades in prison if convicted, according to the criminal complaint.

He also was charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as possession of ammunition and a firearm as a felon, according to the complaint.

Perry was the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle Crystal Lake police stopped at 3:24 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Highway and Exchange Drive, the Crystal Lake Police Department said in a news release.

During the traffic stop, Canine Zeus alerted officers to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the release.

A search of the vehicle yielded “numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance,” the department said in the release. The substance was later field tested, which indicated the presence of cocaine, according to the release.

Based on information obtained during the arrest, Crystal Lake police investigators subsequently obtained a search warrant for a room Perry occupied at the Super 8, 577 Crystal Point Road in Crystal Lake, according to the release.

During the search of the room, officers found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and a handgun without a serial number, according to the release.

Perry remained at the McHenry County Jail in Woodstock as of Friday afternoon, according to the jail log. His bond was set at $100,000, of which he would need to post 10% to be released, court records show.