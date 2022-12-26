McHenry County felony report for week of Dec. 11, 2022

This is a list of those charged by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Jason J. Wesley, 30, of the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue, Woodridge, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 13, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Manuel A. Machado, 18, of the 400 block of Lord Avenue, Carpentersville, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 14, with failing to report a crash with injuries to police, reckless driving, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lane use.
Donisha R. Davis, 29, of the 4700 block of South King Drive, Chicago, was charged Sunday, Dec. 11, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
George J. Ashetzie, 66, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Street, Chicago, was charged Sunday, Dec. 11, with burglary to a vehicle, theft with a previous conviction, five counts of use of another’s credit card each worth more than $150, five counts of identity theft not exceeding $300, possession of another’s credit card and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Lisa E. Townsend, 27, of the 1200 block of South Briggs Street, Joliet, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 13, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Anthony Staford, 31, of the 1100 block of New Lenox Road, Joliet, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 13, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Samantha L. Ochoa, 32, of the 500 block of Lincoln Street, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, Dec. 17, with aggravated battery to an EMT.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Jordan L. Dierkes, 21, of the 500 block of Seventh Circle, Marengo, was charged Monday, Dec. 12, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gabrielle M. Harju, 32, of the 800 block of Westmoreland Drive, Vernon Hills, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 13, with theft of property worth $500 to $10,000, online sale of stolen property and electronic fencing.
Carlos M. Flores, 20, of the 800 block of East Route 6, Ligonier, Indiana, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 13, with two counts of soliciting a child to create pornography, two counts of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Steven B. Radak, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Twickenham Court, Algonquin; was charged Tuesday, Dec. 13, with trafficking 2,500 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, as well as delivery, possession and possession with intent to deliver 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana.
Austin M. Stack, 38, of the 3800 block of Barreville Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Dec. 15, with possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
R.J. T. Marinas, 33, of the 900 block of North Main Street, Rockford, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 14, with drug-induced homicide.