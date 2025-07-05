Huntley celebrates village’s first July 4 parade

Bob Kunz of the Huntley Historical Society marches during the Huntley Independence Day Parade along Main Street in Huntley on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley celebrated its first July 4 parade Friday, and thousands of people lined Main Street to take it in.

The parade route stepped off at 4 p.m., at which point the PA announcer asked the crowd, “Are you ready?” and got cheers in response.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Ariah Boyd, 10, right, and Annabella Kirksey, 10, wait for the Huntley Independence Day Parade along Main Street in Huntley on Friday, July 4, 2025. Both are from Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The parade arrived at Huntley Square about 10 minutes later and wrapped up around 4:35.

There were about 30 floats, including from participants Santa Mark, the Huntley Historical Society, Village President Tim Hoeft, Culver’s, and Huntley Community Radio.

Laura McCoy of Huntley attended the parade with her children and credited it for having a “very small-town feel.”

McCoy’s daughter, Faith, 5, was in the parade. She participated with the Huntley Cheer Association and said she liked passing out candy and seeing her parents, who watched from near the end of the parade route.

Jorge Bolanos of McHenry said he was trying to find a new parade to attend and encourage his kids to celebrate Independence Day. As for this parade being a first-time event, Bolanos said, “That’s why we’re here.”

He said the parade was fun and he liked the energy of the people in attendance and planned planned to make it an annual tradition.

Emily Williams of Lake in the Hills said she had a “good time,” access was easy and “my kid loved the candy.”

Huntley previously had its big parade on Memorial Day, but the American Legion, which sponsored that parade, announced last year it would not continue with the Memorial Day parade because of concerns that an event that should be somber had become too celebratory.

Huntley had been interested in putting on a July 4 parade for some time, but officials have previously said the cancellation of the Memorial Day parade opened up the opportunity.

Among the first floats in Friday’s festivities was Hoeft’s. The village president called the event a success in its first year and added he’s looking forward to future years.

Following Friday’s evenings fireworks, Huntley’s celebrations continue Saturday, with its farmers market celebrating “Patriotic Day.” Festivities include music from Gray Roots Band from 10 a.m. to noon, free crafts for kids, games and military booths, according to the village’s Facebook page.

Next year, the United States will mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Huntley will also be celebrating its 175th birthday next year along with the nation’s 250th anniversary. Huntley was founded in 1851, and is named after founder Thomas Stillwell Huntley.