Crystal Lake says no dibs on parade viewing spots before Saturday

People photograph the Batmoblie from the Volo Musuem, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, during Crystal Lake’s annual Independence Day Parade on Dole Avenue in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

People who want to stake out their spots for Sunday’s Crystal Lake Independence Day parade are going to have to wait until Saturday to call dibs.

The city said on Facebook that parade-goers are not allowed to put down blankets, chairs or anything else to hold their spot along the parade route before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Blankets are at any time prohibited in the designated handicap parking and accessible parade viewing area, the city said.

The parade is set to step off at 1 p.m. Sunday at 100 W. Woodstock Street, according to the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce website. The route runs down Dole Avenue alongside Lakeside Festival at The Dole and to Country Club Road to Golf Road before ending near South Elementary School and Lundahl Middle School.