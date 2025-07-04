July 04, 2025
Fireworks shows in McHenry County, 2025

By Kevin Newberry
Fireworks dazzle the sky above Crystal Lake on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach during Crystal Lake Annual Independence Day Celebration.

Fireworks dazzle the sky above Crystal Lake on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach during Crystal Lake Annual Independence Day Celebration. (Truman Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Looking skyward for an Independence Day spectacle? Here’s our list of fireworks displays for 2025 in the McHenry County area.

July 4

Huntley: About 9:30 p.m. Friday at Deicke Park, with a July 5 rain date. Info: huntley.il.us/residents/4th_of_july_fireworks.php. Follows Huntley’s first-time Fourth of July parade this year at 4 p.m. from Bakley and Main streets to the Square.

Spring Grove: Dusk Friday from Thelen Park topping Fourth of July celebration.

Woodstock: Dusk Friday, Emricson Park, 900 W. South St., with event starting at 7 p.m. $10 parking fee at park; admission free; donations requested. Snacks and beverages will be for sale. Info: business.woodstockilchamber.com/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-in-woodstock-13648.

July 5

Wonder Lake: Dusk Saturday during Independence Day Celebration, 4019 E. Lake Shore Drive.

July 6

Crystal Lake: At dusk Sunday over the lake. After 2:30 p.m., $5 wristbands are required for admission to Main Beach. A pre-fireworks concert by the Crystal Lake Community Band and Voices in Harmony takes place at 7 p.m. More info: crystallakeparks.org/calendar-of-events/events/crystal-lake-fireworks-and-concert.

Sleepy Hollow: About 9:30 p.m. July 6 at Sabatino Park, Parking opens at 7 p.m. Donations requested. Updates 7-9:30 p.m. on FM-99.1.

July 12

Fox River Grove: At dusk July 12 at Picnic Grove Park along Birch Lane. Park opens at 6 to 10 p.m. DJ, food trucks, concessions, glow accessories for sale, K-9 demonstration. Info: business.carygrovechamber.com/events.

Johnsburg: After dark July 12 over Pistakee Bay, with food vendors and bands. Info: facebook.com/events/801-oak-grove-rd-johnsburg-il/pistakee-bay-fireworks-2025/975084868103340/

Marengo: 10 p.m. July 12 at Indian Oaks Park, 825 Indian Oaks Trail, at the end of Day in the Park festival. Info: themarengoparkdistrict.com/day-in-the-park-info-and-donations.

July 13

McHenry: 9:30 p.m. July 13 at Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, during Fiesta Days. Info: mchenryfiestadays.com.

