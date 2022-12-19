$1 million warrant issued for man sought in Woodstock drug-induced homicide case

A 33-year-old man is sought on a $1 million warrant for allegedly selling the fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman who died in Woodstock, court records show.

RJ Thomas Marinas, of the 900 block of North Main Street in Rockford, was charged Wednesday with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, according to criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Marinas was accused of delivering the fatal dose of fentanyl to Cassandra E. Tomassi of Belvedere on or about June 4, a portion of which she inhaled, causing her death, according to the complaint.

Tomassi was found dead June 5 in a residence she was staying at in Woodstock, Woodstock Detective Sergeant Joshua Fourdyce said.

Tomassi, of Belvidere, was described in an online obituary as someone who enjoyed being in the outdoors and exploring nature.

“Some of her favorite things to do was hiking, kayaking and rock collecting,” according to the obituary. “She also shared her mother’s interest in needlepoint and cross stitch.”

The obituary continued that she is survived by her father and brother and was preceded in death by her mother.

As of Monday afternoon, Marinas still was is at large, Fourdyce said.